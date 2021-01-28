Alice HS students earn Rotary 4-way Speech Contest scholarships

Alice High School students Celeste Torres and Isela Torres participated in the annual Rotary 4-way speech contest on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Celeste won a $500 scholarship for first place and Isela will receive $300 scholarship for her second place win.

The speech is centered around four questions and must be answered in each participants speech. Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

This year the students had to give their speeches virtually as precautions for COVID-19.