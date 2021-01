National History Day Junior Division Winners

submitted

Several students from William Adams Middle School recently participated in the National History Day Fair.

Winners were:

Junior Division Individual Exhibit

First place - Aden Tunchez

Second place - Brooke Castillo

Third place - Jesimiel Cadena

Junior Division Group Exhibit

First place - Ciara Valadez, Rhianna Amador and Gabby Gonzalez

Second place - Olivia Garza and Sienna Zuniga

Third place - Jaren Guerra and Mykel Gutierrez

Junior Division Group Documentary

First place - Eli Walker and Micah Walker

Second place - Emily Rivadeneyra and Anessa Flores

Junior Division Group Performance