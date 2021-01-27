Jim Wells County offers COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday

About 1,000 Pfizer vaccines will be available at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez said the Pfizer vaccines will be given as a first come, first serve basis to individuals over 18 years of age who fall under the 1A and 1B phases.

There will not be anpre-registration.

Gates will open at 3 a.m. and vaccinations will be administered at 8 a.m.

Rodriguez urges anyone who decides to attend the vaccination clinic to take snacks, drinks and any medications with them. Port-a-potties will be available at the fairgrounds.

County, city and hospital officials stress that this vaccination site is only for people who need their first dose. Anyone attempting to get a second dose will be turned away, officials said.

Officials are working together to continue getting vaccinations to the county and are brainstorming additional avenues to administer the vaccines to those who can't make it to a vaccination site.