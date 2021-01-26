WAMS science fair winners

submitted

William Adams Middle School recently held their annual 2020 - 2021 science fair and announced the campus winners. Winners will advance to the Alice Independent School District Science Fair to be held virtually from Feb. 1st through the 5th.

WAMS 8th grade winners are:

Brooke Castillo and Kaitlyn Goldman

Olivia Garza

Kloe Fox and Addison Garza

Kiera Cantu

Deidra Lopez

Hailey Flores

Christopher Hernandez

Ciara Valadez

Faith Jackson

Thaddeus Cisneros

Isabella Young

WAMS 7th grade winners are: