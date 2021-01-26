WAMS science fair winners
William Adams Middle School recently held their annual 2020 - 2021 science fair and announced the campus winners. Winners will advance to the Alice Independent School District Science Fair to be held virtually from Feb. 1st through the 5th.
WAMS 8th grade winners are:
- Brooke Castillo and Kaitlyn Goldman
- Olivia Garza
- Kloe Fox and Addison Garza
- Kiera Cantu
- Deidra Lopez
- Hailey Flores
- Christopher Hernandez
- Ciara Valadez
- Faith Jackson
- Thaddeus Cisneros
- Isabella Young
WAMS 7th grade winners are:
- Jesselle Garcia
- Lino Garza
- Kenli Atwood and Zeymeri Zepeda-Arriaga
- Emily Rivadeneyra
- Sienna Zuniga
- Jose Salinas
- Annessa Flores
- Elizabeth Castillo
- Elia Trevino
- Aubrey Garcia