Teen of the Week - Wymore

Name: Emma Wymore

Parents: Roni Wymore and Sean Wymore

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to attend the University of Texas at Austin and become a Speech Language Pathologist.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Band - Section Leader, Teaching Assistants, TAFE - President, NHS, Student Council, Junior and Senior Class - Treasurer

Accomplishments/Honors:

Coyote Scholar, Automatic Acceptance to UT - Moody College, Honors Band - 4 years, Solo and Ensemble - State Qualifier, TAFE - State Qualifier

What was the best advice you have received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice that I have received was given to me by my father. He once told me, “If anything is worth doing, it’s worth doing right.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself working in an elementary school setting as a Speech and Language Therapist and working towards my Masters Degree in Speech Pathology.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, I would change how greedy everyone is. Human greed is the cause of many of the issues that my generation is having to live with.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would probably invite Jane Austen, because I love her novels and I personally relate to her character, Emma, on so many levels. I would also invite Ottorino Respighi, because I adore his compositions and arrangements. Lastly, I would invite Rosalind Franklin, because she discovered the shape of DNA before a man.

Favorites:

Food: Sushi

Book: Emma by Jane Austen/Inferno - Dante Alighieri

Movie: The Fault in Our Stars

Town in Texas: Austin

Vacation Spot: New Mexico

