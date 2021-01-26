Teen of the Week - Espana

submitted

Name: Arturo H. Espana

Parents: Emilia Herrera and Arturo Espana

Educational or Future Plans:

I’m willing to attain an Associate Degree at Coastal Bend College in one year.

After I graduate High School, I will be attending Texas A&M University at College Station, and I will be majoring in Plant and Environmental Soil Science. I will join the Corps of Cadets at the same institution as well.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

FFA Member (2018- ), FFA Chapter Officer - Sentinel (2019-2020), FFA Chapter Officer - Secretary (2020- ), FFA Area X Nomination Committee Member (2020-2020), NHS Member (2020- ), Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Member (2020- ), CBC Spanish Club Member (2020- )

Accomplishments/Honors:

Top 10% of my class. I advanced to local, regional and state with my science fair project which was about Agriculture, specifically about Hydroponics vs. Aquaponics. I received a special award from American Meteorological Society’s Certificate of Outstanding Achievement. Senior Stockholm 1st Place at Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair.

I’ve been nominated and invited to attend the 2020-2021 Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

“Yo sé que vas a hacer algo bueno en esta vida, sigue c ó mo vas y lo lograras”. (2017) - Ms. Hernandez, my literature teacher back when I used to live in Mexico.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In the next 5 years I see myself working for the common good, helping families around the world and improving their agricultural techniques for better crops and products.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would not change anything, the world is perfect as it is, we just have to prove that we are more good people living on this world than bad people.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, because I would like to ask her, what motivated her to participate in politics.

An Aztec King, because I would like to ask him how did they build such a perfect city over a lake involving astronomy to get exact coordinates.

Christopher Columbus, because I would like to ask him how things actually happened when he arrived for the first time ever to the new world.

Favorites:

Food: Mexican Seafood

Movie: Lion by Garth Davis

Town in Texas: Austin

Vacation Spot: Michoac á n, M é xico

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.