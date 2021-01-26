Orange Grove's Eulenfeld ranked 5th in receiving yards

Orange Grove's Conner Eulenfeld was ranked fifth in the country in receiving yards for his performance on the field this season.

Eulenfeld, a senior, caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns to highlight a Bulldogs' offense that averaged over 40 points a game.

MaxPreps released the list of top receivers on Monday.

In order to be selected, players must have played at least five games.

Orange Grove, which finished 7-4, advanced to the area round of the playoffs after finishing fourth in District 15-3A Division I.

Eulenfeld finished behind receivers Dominique McKenzie (Pine View), Travis Hunter (Collins Hill), Lonnie Adkism (Miller) and Noah Kjar from Corner Canyon.

Kjar led the nation with 1,918 yards through the air.

Alice boys tied for fourth, girls in fifth

The Alice boys' basketball team came up short against Kingsville on Saturday, but remained tied for fourth place in the District 31-4A standings.

The Brahmas won 79-59 to move into a tie for first place with Tuloso-Midway.

Ryan Salas and Hondo Vasquez each finished with 13 points and Iseah Harris scored 12 points to pace the Coyotes' offense.

Alice will look to bounce back Tuesday against Zapata. The Coyotes will play Kingsville again on Friday.

"We have a young team, and a team with guys that are kind of new to the varsity experience," said Alice coach Anthony Elizondo. "The biggest part for me is them getting out here and competing. I really enjoy when they come out here and play the game the way they've been coached."

The Lady Coyotes fell to 3-13 overall and 0-2 in District 31-4A after Friday's loss to Robstown.

Madison Valdez led Alice with nine points.

Marissa Moreno scored 18 points and connected on four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Pickers.

Freer girls continue to roll

The Buckaroos remained perfect on the season after defeating La Villa 64-34 in District 32-2A play.

Freer, which began the week ranked No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 2A poll, is now 8-0 overall and 7-0 in district play.

AREA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

GIRLS

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Kingsville, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Falfurrias, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Freer at Ben Bolt, 6:15

BOYS

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

DISTRICT 31-4A

Kingsville at Alice, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Falfurrias, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Aransas Pass, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Riviera at Premont, 7:15

La Villa at Freer, 7:15