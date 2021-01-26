Alice Police Blotter

Stabbing

Ruben Martinez was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25 on the 600 block of Ida Street for an assault and a possible stabbing. Police arrived to find Martinez on top of a male victim. When police pulled Martinez off the victim they observed the victim was bloody and Martinez had a large kitchen knife in his possession. The victim was taken to the hospital but told officers he didn't want to press charges. Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Jim Wells County jail.

Injury to elderly

Officer Aaron Frazier was called to a residence on the 200 block of West Fifth Street on Wednesday, Jan. 20. When he arrived he made contact with two elderly victims who stated that there was a disturbance between them and Fabian Rivera. In the course of the disturbance Rivera pushed the victims. Police arrested Rivera and took him to the JWC jail. He was charged with injury to elderly.

Woman assault

A woman called police Wednesday, Jan. 20 to report that she had been assaulted at her home on the 900 block of Highland Street. When police arrived the victim told police that Leon DeLeon assaulted her several times and was now inside her home. DeLeon was found in the bedroom by police. After police handcuffed DeLeon he began to resist arrest and even threw himself to the couch. Assisting officers helped place DeLeon in the police unit to be transported to the JWC jail. Correctional officers placed him in a restraint chair as he continued to be combative. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and transport.

Wanted man arrested following chase

Officer Manuel Garcia IV attempted to conducted a traffic stop near Schley Avenue and South Cameron Street Sunday, Jan. 17. The driver, later identified as Chris Davila led the officer on a chase that ended at a residence on the 800 block of Pierce Street. Officer Garcia detained Davila. Dispatch advised the officer that Davila had a Duval County warrant and a parole and pardon board warrant out of Austin. While officers were conducting a vehicle inventory they discovered a bag that contained crystal meth. JWC jail correctional officers advised the officer that they would not accept Davila. Davila was instead taken to the Duval County jail. Davila was charged with the warrants, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing.

Shots fired

Jesse Buegeler was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 16 at his apartment on the 100 block of South Stadium. Police were called to the area and immediately made contact with several witnesses. Witnesses gave police conflicting stories as to why Buegeler fired his gun into the air. Police seized Buegeler's gun and transported Buegeler to the JWC jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct – discharging a firearm within city limits.

Source: Alice police reports