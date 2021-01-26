Alice Heart and Vascular Center celebrate 25 years

The Alice Heart & Vascular Center celebrated its 25 years in business last week by honoring the first day it opened its doors on Jan. 22, 1996, at 301 East Main Street.

The office started with three examinations and one testing room and was known as Alice Heart Center. Dr. Usman Qureshi M.D. would do left heart catheterizations at Alice P&S hospital in a mobile trailer. The practice has grown since the days of only having Dr. Quresh with two employees and his wife, Aishah.

Suraj G. Kamat M.D. joined the practice in 1998 and in 2000 the group moved to a bigger office located at 1224 East Main Street with six exam rooms and several testing areas.

Qureshi and Kamat would go to Corpus Christi to do left heart catheterizations, percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA), and lower extremity interventions.

In 2009, the group moved again to its current location 1008 Medical Center Boulevard and changed the name to Alice Heart & Vascular Center. The current building now has 14 patient exam rooms much more testing areas and an outpatient Cardiac Catheterization Center.

In 2013, Nurse Practitioner Maricela Guerra-Franco joined the team and in 2018 Annie Diaz, who was a Registered Nurse (RN) with the heart center became a Nurse Practitioner and has now been with the medical practice for 15 years.

"Now at 25 years in business, we have 30 employees, two physicians, and two Nurse Practitioners," Office Manager Amy Armdaor said. "The Alice Heart & Vascular Center is very proud to have served Alice and surrounding areas with medical care using the latest in cardiac procedures."