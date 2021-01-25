Texas Senate Redistricting Committee seeks public input about the upcoming redistricting process

Alice Echo News Journal

Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Vice-Chair of the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting (Committee) participated in the first regional hearing held by the Committee this legislative session. In a first for the Texas Senate, these regional hearings will allow members of the public to testify before the Committee via Zoom videoconference. This change was approved unanimously by the Texas Senate with the adoption of Senate Resolution 4, which allows the Committee to hold region-focused hearings in the Capitol, with public testimony provided via videoconference.

"The first virtual regional hearing of the Senate Redistricting Committee went very well. Allowing virtual testimony gives Texans from all across the State an opportunity to safely provide input regarding their communities and how it can be impacted with the redistricting process," said Senator Hinojosa. "Participation in these hearings - is not optional. We must make the issues and concerns of each region known to the rest of Texas. The insights from the different regions of the State will provide the Committee with a much needed local perspective on district maps that will define the context in which we elect our leaders for the next decade."

Senator Hinojosa encouraged the public to participate in the process by providing testimony during a virtual regional hearing, which have been organized by regions and population centers, however, the Committee will hear testimony about any part of the State at any hearing. The public in South Texas is invited to participate on the following dates: January 26, 2021, at 9:00 am - Regional Focus: South Texas and February 2, 2021 at 9:00 am - Regional Focus: Brownsville / Harlingen / McAllen Area

Members of the public may view all upcoming Committee hearings and sign up to testify at https://capitol.texas.gov/Committees/MeetingsByCmte.aspx?Leg=87&Chamber=S&CmteCode=C625. Also, community members not available to participate in a virtual committee hearing https://senate.texas.gov/cmte.php?c=625. may submit written comments and attachments to the Committee at any time throughout the legislative redistricting process. To submit written comments and attachments via the public-input portal, please visit the Committee's website at.

All comments and attachments received via the public-input portal are shared with all Committee members and maintained in the official records.

"This is an opportunity for the public, for voters, to express their views on how congressional, legislative, and State Board of Education districts are drawn. Each one of us is affected by the decisions made by this Committee. We must speak to be heard," Senator Hinojosa said.