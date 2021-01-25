Six die in vehicle accident in Mathis; four victims from Alice

MATHIS - Five men and one woman passed away following a two vehicle accident near Mathis on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. on IH-37 when 19-year-old Noam Caleb Ortiz drove into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan.

Ortiz, 24-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Jr., 18-year-old Julian Reyna, 18-year-old Kanyon Alegra, from Alice, and 19-year-old Trent Ryan Edge of San Antonio were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

Eighteen-year-old Helena Paige-Marie Dumas of San Antonio and three other people were transported to a Corpus Christi hospital.

Dumas succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday evening, Sgt. Brandley confirmed.

Ortiz, Gonzalez, Reyna and Alegra occupied the Toyota Camry. Edge and Dumas were passengers in the caravan.

According to Brandley, one of the individuals transported to the hospital following the accident was in critical condition and the two others were in stable condition.

The families of Ortiz, Reyna, Gonzalez and Alegra have set up GoFundMe accounts for funeral expenses. Anyone who would like to donate can do so at the following links:

Ruben Gonzalez Funeral Expenses, organized by Jessalyn Kaylee

Kanyon Alegria Funeral Expenses, organized by Christine Lasos

Julian Reyna - Funeral and Family, organized by Sonia Sanchez