Orange Grove band students selected for ATSSB All-State Band

ORANGE GROVE - Three Orange Grove students have been selected to represent Orange Grove in the ATSSB 3A All-State Band during a concert to be held in on June 9 through the 12 in Melissa, Texas.

Those students are Jon-Michael Gonzalez - first chair trumpet, Randon Hughes - second chair trombone, and Amanda Ingram - third chair clarinet.

This past fall, 25 Orange Grove students began the process of auditioning for the ATSSB All-State Band. Due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the auditions were held by audio recordings. Eight Orange Grove High School students qualified last December to audition at the Area level for a chair in the ATSSB All-State Band.

This past Saturday, Jan. 16, the eight students were judged in the ATSSB Area South contest which included students from the Valley, Zapata, San Antonio and Victoria.

All eight students earned chairs in the top 10 of their section, with three students earning chairs in the 2021 3A All State Band. This is the most chairs earned in the ATSSB All-State Band from Orange Grove in, at least, the last 20 years, according to the school district.