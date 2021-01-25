Meet this week’s Bridging Families child, 12-year-old John.

John has been awaiting his forever family just like thousands of children in Texas.

John is seeking to become part of an active forever family who can support his love for sports and extracurricular activities. He would do well in a family who has other children or where he can be an only child; he also likes being around animals and will do well in a family with pets.

John is a very competitive athlete who enjoys playing flag football and is also active in basketball and soccer. When not in school or on the sports field, John likes to wind down and relax watching TV or playing a video games.

He is very friendly and never has trouble making friends wherever he goes. He is active in attending Sunday school.

John’s favorite foods are mild wings, and for breakfast its bacon and egg, or chorizo and egg tacos.John is open to new adventures and opportunities. He has a great sense of humor as he enjoys making others laugh and smile.

If you think you could be a forever family for John or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: