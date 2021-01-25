Alice High School band students earn chairs for All-State Band

Alice High School band senior Alayna Rosas earned fourth chair in the TMEA 5A All State Band. Area auditions were held Saturday, Jan. 16 through a virtual process.

Rosas competed amongst 300 high school band students from around the area that included Corpus Christi, Victoria, San Antonio, Brownsville and the Laredo areas. This is Rosas' second time qualifying for the TMEA 5A All-State Band.

Eight other Alice High School Band students also competed in the ATSSB Virtual Area Band auditions. All eight of the students had a great showing.

Here are their area ranks:

Daniel Ruiz, 12th grade, clarinet - eighth chair

Zeline Gaza, 10th grade, clarinet - 36th chair

Celeste Torres, 11, trumpet - eighth chair

Lucus Walker, 9th grade, trumpet - 18th chair

Matthew Pruneda, 10th grade, tenor trombone - 16th chair

Alexander Lopez, 12th, euphonium - third chair

Israel Villegas, 11th grade, tuba - seventh chair

Emerico Perez IV, 10th grade, percussion - 18th chair.

"We are very proud of all our students that competed at the area band auditions this past weekend," said Emerico Perez III, director of bands at Alice High School.