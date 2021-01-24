DPS: 6th person in Mathis accident dies

Helena Paige-Marie Dumas, 18, of San Antonio, was a passenger in Dodge Caravan that was part of a two-vehicle fatal accident near Mathis, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

Dumas was pronounced dead Saturday evening at Spohn Shoreline Hospital, bringing the total number of people to six total lives lost in the crash from Saturday morning, said Sgt. Brandley.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. on IH-37 when 19-year-old Noam Caleb Ortiz drove into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into the van Dumas was in.

Ortiz, 24-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Jr., 18-year-old Julian Reyna and 18-year-old Kanyon Alegra, from Alice, and 19-year-old Trent Ryan Edge of San Antonio were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, Sgt. Brandley confirmed.

Ortiz, Gonzalez, Reyna and Alegra occupied the Toyota Camry. Edge was a passenger in the caravan.

Three other individuals who were in the van were taken to a Corpus Christi hospital; one in critical condition and two in stable condition.