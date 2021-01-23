Five confirmed dead in two vehicle accident near Mathis

MATHIS - Five people were confirmed dead following a two vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning. Four other people were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Names of the deceased have not been given. According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety, not all families have been notified.

DPS is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately at 3:33 a.m., on IH-37 approximately half mile miles east of Mathis in San Patricio County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of a Toyota Camry (driver and three passengers) was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on IH-37. A driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan (driver and four passengers) was traveling north on IH-37, when the Toyota struck the Dodge van head-on in the left lane.

The driver and three passengers of the Toyota Camry were all pronounced deceased, with one of the passengers being ejected from the vehicle, according to Sgt. Brandley.

One passenger from the Dodge van was also pronounced deceased on scene, he added.

Four individuals from the Dodge Caravan were transported by ground ambulance to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi. Two were listed in critical condition with life threatening injuries and two other individuals with serious injuries.

More information will be made available after all the death notifications have been made. DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.