DPS: Fatal accident claims the lives of 4 Alice men and a San Antonio man

MATHIS - Four of the five young men who died in a car accident Saturday morning near Mathis were from Alice, and the fifth man was from San Antonio. The Department of Public Safety released the names of the five deceased after families were notified.

Nineteen-year-old Noam Caleb Ortiz, 24-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Jr., 18-year-old Julian Reyna and 18-year-old Kanyon Alegra, from Alice, and 19-year-old Trent Ryan Edge of San Antonio were pronounced dead following a two-vehicle accident less than a mile east of Mathis, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

The two-vehicle fatality crash occurred at approximately at 3:33 a.m., on IH-37 in San Patricio County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ortiz was the driver of the Toyota Camry. Sgt. Brandley said Ortiz was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on IH-37 with three passengers, Gonzalez, Reyna and Alegra, when he struck a Dodge Caravan head-on. Edge was a passenger in the Caravan.

The caravan was occupied by a male driver and three other passengers.

The driver and three passengers, two female and one male, of the Dodge Caravan were transported by ground ambulance to Christus Spohn Shoreline Emergency Room in Corpus Christi.

One female remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries, the other female is listed in stable condition with serious injuries and both males are listed in serious condition with major injuries but stable at this time, Sgt. Brandley said.

DPS Troopers are further investigating.