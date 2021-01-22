Senator Zaffirini encourages participation in regional redistricting hearing meetings

AUSTIN—The Senate Special Committee on Redistricting recently released its month-long slate of regional hearings, and Senator Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, encourages residents of Senate District 21 to participate.

The hearings likely will be the only opportunities for members of the public to engage with senators about the once-per-decade redistricting process. The committee will convene Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 9:00 a.m. to hear testimony regarding South Texas; Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9:00 a.m. for Central Texas; Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 1:00 p.m. for San Antonio; and Friday, Feb. 26, at 9:00 a.m. for Austin.

Although the hearings will be held at the Texas Capitol in Austin, all testimony will be provided virtually using Zoom.

"Although senators would prefer to engage with local leaders and advocates in-person, virtual hearings are the obvious choice to protect public health," Senator Zaffirini said. "They also present an opportunity for persons who may not be able to attend traditional hearings to participate in this important process." Persons wishing to testify must register at least 24 hours in advance and have video and audio capabilities enabled. To register, visit the committee hearing list via https://capitol.texas.gov/MnuCommittees.aspx, select the notice for the specific hearing, and click the registration link within.

The notices also provide important guidelines and instructions. Representing a diverse and expansive district covering 18 counties spanning Central and South Texas and the Coastal Bend, Senator Zaffirini is eager to hear from her constituents regarding their preferences and priorities.

"Listening to public testimony is the best way I can advocate for the persons I represent," she said. Asked about her own priorities entering redistricting, the senator expressed her desire to keep Senate District 21 intact and her optimism that the Senate will conduct a transparent, collaborative process. "Senate District 21 is a microcosm of Texas," she said. "I'm delighted to represent some of our largest cities, smallest towns and everything in between. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure my district remains the special place it is and to draw maps that center the interests of Texas families and communities, not partisan advantage."