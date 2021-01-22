Saint Leo University Offers Free English Workshops Beginning Feb. 1

submitted

Series Will Help Participants Improve Their Writing Skills, Prepare for Tests and Careers

Written communication is key to understanding, learning, and succeeding in today’s fast-paced world. To assist in building these fundamental skills, Saint Leo University is offering a free, five-week, drop-in English writing workshop, which will begin Monday, February 1. The workshop will take place at 7:30 p.m. (EST) February 1, 8, 15, and 22, and March 1, via Zoom.

These sessions are designed to help anyone who is looking to start college, pass the English placement exam, or advance their writing skills. The workshop is open to community members, current students, and prospective students—anyone who would like to improve their communication skills.

Taught by Dr. Chantelle MacPhee, chair of Saint Leo’s Department of Language Studies and the Arts, and Susan Abercrombie, student advisor for WorldWide Operations and Saint Leo’s Key West (FL) Education Center, this workshop aims to help participants build and improve crucial writing competencies.

Participants may attend one or all of the free sessions. “We hope to offer those attending new confidence and insight before taking the English placement exam,” said Alaina Plowdrey, Key West Education Center director. “We also want to offer current students a quick, yet thorough crash-course or refresher, and everyone will benefit from some one-on-one time with Saint Leo University writing experts.”

When looking for potential employees, managers say they value effective communication and actively look for this skill. Saint Leo University is offering this free workshop to aid those who may be considering obtaining a degree or who just want to brush up on their writing in order to grow in their careers. Registration is available at https://www.saintleo.edu/worldwide-virtual-events. For more information, email keywest@saintleo.edu or call (305) 293-2847.

About Saint Leo University

Saint Leo University is one of the largest Catholic universities in the nation, offering 57 undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs to more than 18,200 students each year. Founded in 1889 by Benedictine monks, the private, nonprofit university is known for providing a values-based education to learners of all backgrounds and ages in the liberal arts tradition. Saint Leo is regionally accredited and offers a residential campus in the Tampa Bay region of Florida, 16 education centers in five states, and an online program for students anywhere. The university is home to more than 98,000 alumni. Learn more at saintleo.edu.