Two men die in multi-vehicle crash near Premont

PREMONT - Diego Perez of Premont and Wuence Anzaldua of Mission in died Thursday night in a three vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 281.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. about six and a half miles south of Premont.

A preliminary invesigation by Department of Public Safety troopers revealed that 51-year-old Anzaldua was driving a 2020 Ford Transit 350 utility van and traveling south on the highway. Perez, who was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup, was traveling north on Highway 281.

The roadway was wet, but for unknown reasons Perez veered into the southbound lane of travel and struck the van head-on, causing the Ford to overturn on its left side, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Both vehicles came to rest partially in the left southbound lane of the highway and the center median.

Brandley said a 2015 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south in the left lane and side swiped the Silverado pickup before striking the Ford van causing the van to skid on its side further down the roadway. The driver of the Ford was thrown from the vehicle.The semi truck veered off the roadway and into the brush.

The male passenger of the Chevy Silverado was transported by ambulance to Spohn Kingsville with serious injuries, but was in stable condition. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

DPS troopers are still investigating the crash.