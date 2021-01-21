City approves resolution to support a new affordable senior housing development in Alice

A resolution to support a new senior apartment development was approved during the scheduled Alice City Council meeting on Tues, Jan 19.

The project by Austin-based company FishPond Development will include an affordable housing apartment building near the downtown area for senior citizens.

The plan is to demolish the old hospital located on 300 and 320 East Third Street and build a four to five multi-story apartment building for seniors ages 55 and older. The development will include between 70 and 80 units with one and two-bedroom apartments. The housing community's target market is independent living seniors with the complex providing social programs for exercise and socialization.

"This project will include tearing down an eyesore we have all talked about for a very long time," said City Manager Michael Esparza."The project was of interest from a previous developer MRE Capital LLC. in 2019 but the deal fell through due to the application missing the required information for grant funding and not being submitted correctly.

"The previous developer was seeking grant funds through the Texas Historical Commission as well as the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). The current developer will only be applying with TDHCA which will include fewer hoops to jump through," he added.

More:https://www.alicetx.com/news/20190122/council-supports-plan-to-renovate-old-hospital-into-

The apartment will be reserved for seniors with an income between 30 to 60 percent of the current median and rent will be based on income. The development will not solely be accommodating residents with a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) voucher subsidy. The apartments are open for anyone of age to apply.

FishPond Development has built senior apartment properties in the neighboring cities of Cuero, Portland and Corpus Christi. The recent relocation project at the Sea Villa Senior Apartments in downtown Corpus Christi was supported by a newly built senior housing community by FishPond Development.

City council members voted and unanimously approved the resolution of support for developers to start the pre-application process with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the new complex in Alice.