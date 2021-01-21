High School Basketball: A look at Alice's top performers from the week

The Alice girls and boys came up short against Tuloso-Midway this week, but players from both teams continued to improve individually on the court.

Alice junior Ryan Salas scored 10 points in the loss, but still leads the team with 14.4 points per contest. Salas is also averaging 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Coyotes, who are 4-14 overall and 1-1 in District 31-4A play.

Jose Vivanco is second on the team at 13.3 points per game and Hondo Vasquez is averaging 7.8.

The Coyotes will play back-to-back district games starting on Friday against Robstown and Kingsville on Saturday.

The game against the Brahmas is a makeup after Kingsville was forced to cancel because of COVID-19 protocols.

On the girls side, Jacqlyn Villarreal is averaging 11 points per game to lead the Lady Coyotes. Villarreal is also averaging 2.1 steals per contest.

Madison Valdez is close behind at 10.8 points per game and Mia Perez, who averages 3.5 steals, is third on the team with 9.4 points per contest.

The Lady Coyotes (3-12, 0-1) will play three games in six days –– starting Friday against Robstown. Alice will play Zapata Tuesday, and a makeup game against Kingsville on Wednesday.

AREA BASKETBALL SCORES

BOYS

TULOSO-MIDWAY 78, ALICE 35

T-M –– Tony Benavidez 18, Aaron Pizana 16, Zak Moore 12, Josh Alvarado 7, Lance Turner 7, Rey Rosas 6, Mox Paiz 3, Joseph Smith 4, Donaven Landry 3, Izaiah Cantu 2.

Alice –– Vasquez 15, Ryan Salas 10, Carrington 4, Molina 2, Villarreal 2, Evans 2

3-pointers –– T-M, Benavidez 4, Pizana 4, Alvarado 2, Moore 2, Turner 1, Landry 1

Records –– Tuloso Midway 8-6, 2-0; Alice 3-14, 1-1.

JV –– T-M won 43-31.

Freshman –– T-M won 35-26.

SKIDMORE-TYNAN 53, ORANGE GROVE 36

S-T — Kade Florence 22, Clayton Scotten 12, Jerrin Koenig 9, Jacob Torres 5, Michael Menchaca 3, Matthew Smith 2.

Orange Grove — De Los Santos 11, Stevens 10, Garcia 5, Sasha 4.

3-pointers — S-T, Florence 5, Scotten 2, Torres 1, Menchaca 1; OG, Stevens 1, Garcia 1, Sasha 1.

JV 1 — OG won.

JV 2 — OG won.

Records — Skidmore-Tynan 13-4, 5-2; Orange Grove 2-7, 2-5.

GIRLS

TULOSO-MIDWAY 68, ALICE 49

T-M — M. Candela 4, L. Rios 1, B. de los Santos 5, H. Vasquez 6, L Ybarra 14, A. Galindo 6, M. Cantu 6, M. Arriaga 5, D. Cedillo 13, M. Belford 6, N. Jones 2

Alice — M. Valdez 6, R. Castillo 2, D. Ybarra 2, M. Perez 9, J. Villarreal 18, A. Nunez 5, R. Hernandez 5, A. Flores 2

3-pointers — T-M — M. Candela 1, B. De Los Santos 1, L. Ybarra 1, D. Cedillo 4; Alice, M. Perez 3, J. Villarreal 2

JV — Tuloso-Midway won 45-35

SKIDMORE-TYNAN 61, ORANGE GROVE 23

S-T — Brittany Hinojosa 11, Dani Villereal 3, Jasmine Terry 10, Kaydence Menchaca 15, Bri Flores 7, Mari Gonzales 13, Ary Garcia 2.

OG — Mikayla Hesseltine 9, Hailey Eulenfeld 1, M. Lopez 4, Alexis Jarvis 3, Gabi Montgomery 2, Eryn Ellis 2, Rory Salinas 2

3-pointers — Skidmore-Tynan, Terry 2, Menchaca 2, Flores 1

JV — Skidmore-Tynan won 33-20

Records — Skidmore-Tynan 16-5, 8-1; Orange Grove 5-8, 3-6

AREA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

GIRLS

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Robstown, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Bishop, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Agua Dulce, 6:15

Freer at Santa Maria, 6:15

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

DISTRICT 31-4A

Zapata at Alice, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Banquete, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Agua Dulce at Freer, 6:15

Ben Bolt at Premont, 6:15

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

Kingsville at Alice, 5:30

BOYS

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Robstown, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Bishop, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Odem, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Agua Dulce, 7:15

SATURDAY, JAN. 23

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Kingsville, 4

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

DISTRICT 31-4A

Zapata at Alice, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Banquete at San Diego, 5

DISTRICT 29-3A

Goliad at Orange Grove, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Premont, 7

Agua Dulce at Freer, 7

SOCCER

GIRLS

NON-DISTRICT

BEEVILLE 9, ALICE 0

Goals — Beeville, Jacey Taylor 5, Alisabeth Castillo 1, Brianna Olivares 1, Kinlee Ramon 1, Serena Garza 1. Assists — Beeville, Olivares 2, Taylor 2, Nysa Huq 1, Brooklynn Villanueva 1, Taylor Danysch 1, Carlee Knapp 1. Saves — Beeville, Jayden Ford 4.