Fatal accident near JWC, Brooks County line

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Law enforcement officers and emergency personnel are responding to an accident on  South Highway 281 that has left two people dead.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety, four 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle crashed Thursday evening near the Jim Wells County and Brooks County line that killed two people. 

Emergency personnel are attending other individuals in the accident. Investigators are in the early stages of the accident.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane. Use caution if in the area.

This is a developing story. 