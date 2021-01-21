700 COVID-19 vaccines distributed in JWC

Hundreds of people lined up at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds Thursday morning to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

According to JWC Commissioner Margie Gonzalez, they had given 700 vaccines to residents who had pre-registered with the Alice hospital or her office.

Gonzalez said they received word of the vaccine distribution Wednesday and began calling individuals who were pre-registered. She also said that they had called several people who were not on the list, but fell into the Phase 1A and 1B requirements.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice personnel handled the drive-thru distribution center and some registrations were done on-site.

Gonzalez said Thursday's event was a closed trial clinic. The commissioner did say Friday's distribution event will be open for anyone who falls under the Phase 1A and 1B. Lineup starts at 7 a.m. at the south entrance.

Vaccines will be given out until they run out. There will be an approximately 475 vaccines available on Friday.

JWC Judge Juan Rodriguez reminds everyone to be patient as they get vaccines for everyone in the county.