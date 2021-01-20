Upcoming resources for South Texas Small Business Owners

The U.S. Development of Commerce - Minority Development Agency is partnering with the University of Texas - San Antonio (UTSA), MileOne from Laredo, SCORE from Corpus Christi and multiple South Texas entities to provide resources for minority small business owners.

The group partnerships are providing a series of virtual small business classes to help weather the storms that have been caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We are providing services related to access to capital, access to new markets, marketing and social media strategies, educational workshops and or webinars, and many other topics in the months to come," said Rosana GOmez, Senior Business Development Specialist. "The webinars can have a specific target audience, but it does not mean that other cities can't be part of them, our events are open for everyone (nationwide)."

"The main mission is to help small businesses or businesses that are part of minorities and that are struggling because of the COVID," she added.

How to attend:

Tues. Jan. 26 - Thursday, Jan. 28. Paycheck Protection Program 2021 Application Workshop and Information Series from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m via Zoom.https://www.mileoneinc.com/ppp-2021-workshops?fbclid=IwAR03h7N2da3reYdG7oryhfRFAwQeM13GOL4lotuuLytzKmm710Gkde758MA

Tues. Jan. 26 Small Business Resources for Minorities in partnership with SCORE Corpus Christi. 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-resources-for-minorities-corpus-christi-tickets-135746546575?fbclid=IwAR2XHw-PHTC-QK_tzH51AHov0BuR3s3laSLGWjKzGWz0-UWIwRM24PdbrBs

Thurs. Jan. 28 Preparing and applying for the SBA's paycheck protection program. Hosted by Nestor Astorga, Senior Business Development Specialist and S&DC COVID-19 Business Recovery Accelerator. To register via Zoom visit: https://txsbdc.org/businessrecovery-register/