Teen of the Week: Chavez

Name: Galilea Chavez

Parents: Mireya and Roberto Chavez

Educational Future Plans:

My plans for life after high school are to go to Texas State University and study to work in the health industry.

Clubs and Officer Position:

HOSA meme ever - NHS member - Cross country & Track Runner

Accomplishments:

Regional qualifier x2 for Cross country - Qualified for the Academic All-state Team 2020-2021 (THSCA) - 1st place Skills USA HOSA Project - Certificate of Recognition for Cross Country

What is the best advice you ever receive? Who gave you the advice?

“Rise above the storm and you will find the sunshine.” ~ the internet

Where do you see yourself in 5yrs?

I see myself still in school studying? Or perhaps Already practicing health related work. I

If you can change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change the world, I would like to change the hearts of people because so many people have evil and hate in their hearts, I would replace all of that with love and kindness.

If you would invite 3 people to dinner who would they be and why?

I don’t really know about 3 people, but I feel like having dinner with God would be interesting.

Favorite:

Food - Pizza

Book - Love story Erich Segal

Movie - P.S. I Love You

Town in Texas - Austin

Vacation Spot - New Mexico

