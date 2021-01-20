Teen of the Week: Chavez
Name: Galilea Chavez
Parents: Mireya and Roberto Chavez
Educational Future Plans:
My plans for life after high school are to go to Texas State University and study to work in the health industry.
Clubs and Officer Position:
HOSA meme ever - NHS member - Cross country & Track Runner
Accomplishments:
Regional qualifier x2 for Cross country - Qualified for the Academic All-state Team 2020-2021 (THSCA) - 1st place Skills USA HOSA Project - Certificate of Recognition for Cross Country
What is the best advice you ever receive? Who gave you the advice?
“Rise above the storm and you will find the sunshine.” ~ the internet
Where do you see yourself in 5yrs?
I see myself still in school studying? Or perhaps Already practicing health related work. I
If you can change anything about this world, what would it be and why?
If I could change the world, I would like to change the hearts of people because so many people have evil and hate in their hearts, I would replace all of that with love and kindness.
If you would invite 3 people to dinner who would they be and why?
I don’t really know about 3 people, but I feel like having dinner with God would be interesting.
Favorite:
Food - Pizza
Book - Love story Erich Segal
Movie - P.S. I Love You
Town in Texas - Austin
Vacation Spot - New Mexico
Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.