Teen of the Week - Canales

Name: Chelsea Canales

Parents: Crestina Canales and Humberto Canales

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to major in Political Science in hopes to become a lawyer in the near future.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

ECHS, TRIO, TOPS, NHS, Team captain(ranked#1) for tennis

Accomplishments/Honors:

I advanced to Regional Treble Choir, voted MVP in Tennis.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

“Fear is the biggest mind killer....Never let fear step in the way of your accomplishments”-Danny Dixon.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I would have hopefully already graduated college so I see myself entering a law school or at least doing something in the law industry.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would want to change the amount of discrimination in the world. Our world has come to as point that discrimination has become the number one topic to talk about. Someone once told me, “I thought we lived in the United States, not the Divided States...” I agree with this person completely. Our world has changed and not for the better. I would want to help make it a bit better my removing discrimination from the world.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would have to say my best friend would be my number one choice. This person has always been there for me when I needed them the most. My other choices would be my two other friends. I have known them for years, I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for them pushing me past my comfort zone.

Favorites:

Food - Pasta

Movie - Hocus Pocus

Town in Texas - Corpus Christi

Vacation Spot - My house is my favorite vacation spot. Time to relax.

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.