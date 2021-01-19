South Texas soon to receive funds from Big Pharma lawsuit addressing opioid crisis

South Texas counties will soon receive the first allocated funds from a statewide Class Action lawsuit against the major pharmaceutical contributors to the opioid crisis.

The Big Pharma defendants have included Johnson & Johnson, Purdue, Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Teva. The lawsuit will help communities address opioid addiction treatment, product distribution and data tracking measures.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released information on the funds being allocated to Texas area counties.

Jim Wells County will receive the first installment payment in the net amount of $166,539. The City of Alice will receive $71,291, and Premont $3,321 from those funds.

Duval County will receive $49,109, San Diego receiving $11,771, Benavides $152 and Freer $3,271.

"These funds will help reimburse the county for the efforts spent on first responders and the health care professionals in response to opioid overdoses, treatments, education and rehabilitation," said JWC Attorney Michael Guerra.

The lawsuit settlement will be the first installment of allocated funds to help area counties and the future needs of individuals, local social services and public entities to help treat opioid abuse.