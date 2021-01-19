Man arrested after chase from Brooks County through Alice

A man, who has not been identified, was detained by law enforcement officials on Tuesday after authorities say he led them on a chase from Brooks County that ended near the Alice hospital.

Alice police, Jim Wells County deputies and DPS were in a vehicle pursuit through the residential streets of Alice. The vehicle's driver took law enforcement officers through town, turned on North Reynolds, towards Roosevelt and Sunset, and was last seen headed east on Highway 44.

At one point, law enforcement officials lost sight of the Toyota Camry. However, the vehicle was later seen at a business on the 2200 block of East Main Street.

According to law enforcement officials, the man left his vehicle behind and took off on foot. Officers caught up on him and tasered him. EMS checked him at the scene.

