High School Basketball: Alice teams off to good start in district play

Alice opened District 31-4A play on a good note behind junior Ryan Salas, who scored 20 points in the Coyotes' 62-61 overtime win against Calallen.

Sergio Villarreal and Hondo Vasquez combined for 27 points to pace Alice's offense.

Calallen's Bryce Burnett finished with a game-best 22 points –– including seven 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats.

The Coyotes improved to 4-13 overall.

Madison Valdez and Jacqlyn Villarreal each scored 14 points to lead the Alice girls to a 54-47 District 31-4A win against Calallen.

Mia Perez added 13 points for the Lady Coyotes, who are now 2-1 in district play.

Karlie Haigood scored 11 points to lead the LadyCats.

Both Alice teams continue league play Tuesday against Tuloso-Midway.

DISTRICT 31-4A

ALICE 62, CALALLEN 61 (OT)

Calallen — Nicholson 1, Trujillo 7, Serna 11, Larson 9, Ozuna 3, Burnett 22, Williamson 2, Cervantes 6

Alice — Brandon Carrington 3, Iseah Harris 2, Sergio Villarreal 12, Ryan Salas 20, Hondo Vasquez 15, Alonidas Evans 8, Joaquin Molina 2

3-pointers — Calallen, Burnett 7, Ozuna 1, Larson 1, Serna 1; Alice, Villarreal 2.

DISTRICT 31-4A

ALICE 54, CALALLEN 47

Alice — M. Valdez 14, J. Villarreal 14, M. Perez 13, R. Hernandez 5, S. Cavazos 3, A. Rosales 2, S. Chapa 2, A. Nunez 1

Calallen — K. Haigood 11, C. Odom 9, KK Noe 8, M. Mounts 6, M. Flores 5, M. Eichner 4, L. Mata 4

3-pointers — Alice, Valdez 2, Villarreal 2, Cavazos 1; Calallen, Mounts 2, Flores 1, Odom 1, Haigood 1

JV — Calallen won 42-26

Records — Alice 5-12, 2-1; Calallen 0-3.

FREER GIRLS REMAIN UNBEATEN

The Freer girls' basketball team improved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in District 32-2A play after Friday's win against La Villa.

The Buckaroos continue league play Tuesday against Riviera and Santa Maria on Friday.

SOFTBALL, TRACK OPEN PRACTICE

The Alice softball team held its first practice on Monday, and the Track and Field team opened practice Tuesday.

The softball team is led by coach Janay Gonzalez, a graduate of Alice High School.

Marissa Acosta is in her seventh season as head coach of the track team.

Both sports are looking to make a strong push this spring after COVID-19 canceled play last season in March.

AREA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

GIRLS

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Robstown, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Bishop, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Odem at Orange Grove, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Agua Dulce, 6

Freer at Santa Maria, 6

BOYS

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

DISTRICT 31-4A

Calallen at Tuloso-MIdway, 7:30

Robstown at Alice, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Bishop, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Odem, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Agua Dulce, 7:30

Freer at Santa Maria, 7:30