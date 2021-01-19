Bridging Families

The foster care system is full of children of all ages and backgrounds. Many of these children have siblings who prefer to be adopted together.

This week, we are featuring a pair of siblings, Christina and Felipe, who seek to be adopted together by their forever family.

Christina is an ambitious, athletic and bright 13-year-old who enjoys being outdoors and her favorite sport to take part in is basketball.

At first meeting, Christina may appear to be reserved and quiet, but once she knows you, she will open up and her spunky personality shines.

When not on the basketball court, Christina likes to spend her free time listening to music, reading, watching movies and going jogging.

Christina also enjoys learning how to play different musical instruments, such as the guitar, keyboard, and drums. She enjoys reading, and using technology and pushes herself to archive good grades in school, as she is in junior high.

Christina’s younger brother Felipe is a very active and social 11-year-old. Felipe enjoys playing basketball, football, riding his bike, playing X-box, and watching movies.

Felipe is very friendly, and energetic child and can carry a conversation with those around him. Like many children his age, Felipe enjoys his free time playing X-box, watching YouTube and Netflix. Felipe also enjoys being helpful around the home. Like his sister Felipe likes attending school and is in the fifth grade.

Christina and Felipe are looking forward to spending time with their future forever family and being included in family outings. The ideal family for the pair will enjoy outdoor activities and be socially active. Together this brother and sister share a very strong sibling bond with one another, one they will bring and share with their future mom and dad, where they can make future family memories.

If you think you could be a forever family for Christina and Felipe or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: