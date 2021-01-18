County, hospital and DSHS officials work on getting COVID-19 vaccines

Jim Wells County officials, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Alice and Department of State Human Services (DSHS) have working together to provide coronavirus vaccines to the county.

On Friday, officials from the three entities met to determine how and where these vaccines would be made available to the public. The vaccines would be available to individuals who follow under the Tier IA and IB phase.

The current plan is to have these vaccines available at the end of the week for the public through a distribution site set up at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds. Times and dates have not be set in stone.

Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa recently announced that CHRISTUS Spohn Health System in Alice had been selected by the DSHS as a vaccine hub and would soon be receiving 975 vaccines.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez wants to remind the public to be patient with the entities as they focus on getting the county the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines.

The entities must make sure that the vaccines requirements are met such as the temperature and storage before they can in brought to the county. Also needed is to determine exactly how people will be able to register for the vaccine.

Rodriguez and other county officials are eager to get the vaccines to the residents. The judge urges people to remember that these vaccines are for first responders, medical personnel and people over 65.

At this time vaccines are limited and officials are do not know when more vaccines will be available for the county. While the county applies for vaccines it is up to the state on how many vaccines will be allocated to JWC and when.

As soon as details are available the county will send out the information to the public.

Rodriguez recommends everyone should continue following CDC guidelines such as face coverings, social distancing and washing hands.

The Alice hospital is a hub site and does have a registration site on the hospital website at www.christushealth.org/vaccine.

This is a developing story. Updates can be found at www.alicetx.com.