Christus Spohn Health System in Alice to get 975 Vaccines

Alice Echo News Journal

AUSTIN- Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa announced on Jan. 16 that Christus Spohn Health System in Alice has been selected by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) as a vaccine hub and will soon be receiving 975 vaccines.

This is the largest vaccine allocation to date to be distributed to Jim Wells County. Senator Hinojosa has been monitoring the vaccine distribution in South Texas and has had conversations with DSHS leadership to advocate for hubs in rural areas of South Texas. Earlier this week, Senator Hinojosa was notified by DSHS that Christus Health System in Alice would be contacted to complete a survey necessary to determine eligibility and to ensure all hub requirements could be met.

Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa issued the following statement:

"I appreciate the leadership of DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt and his dedication and commitment to distributing the vaccine to all areas of Texas, including our rural areas. I'm pleased that Christus Spohn Health System in Alice has been selected as a vaccine hub and will soon be able to have access to larger allocations of the vaccine.

This vaccine hub would not have been possible without the effort and support from Christus Health System and their healthcare professionals who will work tirelessly to administer the vaccine to residents in our communities."