Retreat held for Alice HUB City Chamber of Commerce

A handful of people representing the new Alice HUB City Chamber of Commerce and various businesses in Jim Wells County participated in a retreat Thursday and Friday at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds.

The purpose of the meeting was to make goals and a plan that would fit the new chamber as well as the community it will serve.

J.R. Gonzales, executive director of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, was the facilitator for the retreat. Together Gonzales, new chamber board members and guests made lists of the strengths and opportunities that should be focused on.

The retreat was a two day event.