Man arrested on allegations of sexual coercion

Alice police arrested Ramon Munguia on Wednesday afternoon on a felony warrant at a residence on the 700 block of East Front Street. The warrant was in connection to a sexual coercion case.

Details of the case are currently unavailable due to the case involving a juvenile. A freedom of information request was submitted to the Alice Police Department and the City of Alice.

The 59-year-old was accused of the crime in December of 2020.

Mungia was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. As of 4 pm., he did not have a bond.

