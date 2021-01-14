Animal control officers seize large number of dogs

The strays at the City of Alice are in need of a loving home. Currently, the kennel has 26 dogs they picked up from a home that is currently under investigation.

According to Interim Police Chief Ron Davis, the dogs were recently picked up at a home on Lincoln Street after neighbors filed complainments. When animal control officers arrived at the home they observed the dogs that "appeared to be well cared for."

The cases was referred to the city's code department and no arrests were made at the time, Davis said.

With Winter here the animals need a good home to stay warm in.

The adoption fee is $25.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of the animal.

The kennel takes precautionary measures due to COVID-19 and has maintained an enhanced disinfectant and sanitary environment for all the animals, staff, and visitors.

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dog's lives and adopt should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.