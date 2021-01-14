AISD school board approves superintendent performance evaluation

Alice Independent School District (AISD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the district's superintendent's performance evaluation during the routine scheduled board meeting on Jan. 11.

The Board of Trustees based Dr. Carl Scarbrough's evaluation on the district’s goals of student achievement, creating a safe and nurturing environment, parent-family-community partnerships, operational effectiveness and efficiency, and an effective workforce.

The board approved a two-percent cost of living increase after Dr. Scarbrough received a favorable evaluation.

According to Ofelia Hunter, public information officer, Dr. Scarbrough's current salary is $190,000 and the cost of living raise is an additional $3,800.

His current employment contract will now run through June 30, 2024.