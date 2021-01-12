Woman arrested in connection with threats made to daycare center

A 22-year-old woman was recently arrested in connection with threats made to a daycare center and an employee.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Alice police made contact with Zoey Casas along with a daycare employee and a witness on the 300 block of Escobar Street as part of the investigation.

According to the police report, the reporting party told police that Casas, a neighbor of the daycare, stood at the daycare's property line yelling vulgarity towards them. The reporting party also told police that they had received calls from concerned parents who claim that Casas was yelling that she would “get a gun and shoot all the kids and burn the daycare center.”

Casas was directed by police to go to her residence. However, she continued to yell.

A woman at the center told police that Casas yelled at her while making a hand jester across her throat. Casas yelled at the woman that she was going to “slash her throat,” according to the police report.

Casas was transferred to the Jim Wells County jail. She was charged with terroristic threat, terroristic threat interrupt public place, obstruction and a motion to revoke. She has a total bond of $7,500 and remains in the county jail.