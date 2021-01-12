Premont ISD approves May 2021 bond election

PREMONT - Premont Independent School District school board ordered a May 2021 bond election for the issuance of $4,130,000 in bonds for renovations to Premont Collegiate High School.

"These are much needed improvements to the secondary campus," said Superintendent Steve VanMatre. "Significant district growth warrants for updated safer facilities."

"These renovations will make the campus safer with no tax increase," he added.

The bond will support the community requests to prioritize improvements for the school. A future vote will be approved during a scheduled Board of Trustee meeting.

"The district will post information news and meeting updates throughout the spring," VanMatre added.

VanMatre suggests the order of importance for the renovations stressing safety as number one.

Security to enclose the 300 wing with the main facility and build security buzzer entry to the main entrance. Renovate classrooms, band hall, and restrooms. Replace windows Add exterior fencing around the perimeter. Construct concession/restrooms at the stadium.

If approved by voters, the community-based committee will make recommendations to the trustees for approval.

The community can visit the Premont Collegiate High School Facebook page to view a video on the improvements recommended for May 1 election.