Here's the new small businesses opening in Alice

Despite the national economic downturn and hardships, Alice has a wave of new businesses opening.

Roger Saenz, an Alice native and area CPA accountant, is opening a new place called Texas Hotdog Co. downtown on Main Street. His business plan is to expand the franchise to the larger college towns in Kingsville and New Braunfels and keep the Alice location as a flagship location. Saenz also plans to have a private label to sell hot dogs in grocery stores and a chili recipe he believes may be highly sought.

He hopes the business will help revitalize downtown.

"Alice needs to create an atmosphere for the downtown area to become a destination and create a fertile ground for local investors," Saenz said. "Alice needs to change that in order to achieve some level of economic success as we move forward and I plan to help. "

Texas Hot Dog Co. plans to have a soft opening in March 2021 with curbside and delivery as the community continues to overcome the pandemic.

Samuel Wilkinson from Wilkinson Veterinary on South Flournoy Road also opened a new business this week on Monday, Jan. 11. VIPet is the name of a new pet boarding business with plans to expand in phases. The new business currently offers a safe and clean climate control environment to house animals of all sizes and providing support to accommodate larger dogs.

"The business just opened this week and I am still waiting on the sign," Wilkinson said. "VIPet will offer a daycare program for family pets and basic grooming and bathing options."

He also hopes to create a public dog park for the Alice area.

Family pets offer people support for issues of mental illness, isolation, and increase exercise for owners.

"The dog park we plan to create will accommodate those areas of wellness," he said.

A new family medical practice opened its doors on Monday, Jan. 11, this week as well. Hatham Jifi MD PA is an internal medicine specialist located on 500 Flournoy Road. The new practice has a meet and greet ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Economic Development Director Larry Martinez said officials also plan to assist future small business owners with financial and training opportunities.

"I am optimistic that we as a community will be able to work with elected leaders and business owners private and public to help expand business opportunities in Alice and Jim Wells County for 2021," Martinez said.

"I think the city's downtown merchants need to get enthusiastic," he said.

New businesses in Alice

Texas Hotdog Co.

Where:302 East Main Street

Opening date:Tentative early Spring 2021

VIPET

Where:1101 South Flournoy Road

Hours of Operation:Monday- Friday 7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Information:http://vipetboarding.com info@petboarding.com or call: 361-415-2545

Hatham Jifi MD PA

Where: 500 Flournoy Road, Alice

Opening date: A meet and greet ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Hours of Operation: Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Information: 361-664-5219

Saved by grace Christian Boutique

Where: 420 East Main Street

Hours of Operation: Monday -Thursday 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Saurday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m.

Information: https//savedbygracechristianboutique.com