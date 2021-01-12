Welcome dinner for Habitat for Humanity care-a-vanners

As the cold weather came into South Texas so did a group of volunteers from across the nation. These volunteers, known as care-a-vanners, recently arrived in Jim Wells County to assist the Habitat for Humanity non-profit organization as they build their newest home.

The JWC Habitat for Humanity welcomed the care-a-vanners on Sunday evening at the Church of Christ with a brisket meal with all the trimmings, dessert as they met the newest family to receive a home. The event followed CDC guidelines such as wearing facemasks and social distancing.

Care-a-vanners took the opportunity to meet with the Ramos family and to mingle with the board. They will start the framing of the home along with the exterior of the home which will be located on the 700 block of Farm-to-Market 1554.

This year, the Ramos family was chosen by the board as the recipients of the 19th home built in the county. Robert Ramos, his wife Justine Garcia Ramos and their two children, Karaline Davila and Robert "Bubba" Ramos will also help with the construction of their three bedroom home.

Houses are sold through JWC Habitat for Humanity are at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home.

Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 counties with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home.

The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.