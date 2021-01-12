High School Basketball: Freer girls ranked No. 6 in TGCA poll, district play underway for Alice

The Freer girls began the week ranked No. 13 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A poll.

The Buckaroos are undefeated through six games –– including a 5-0 mark in District 30-2A action.

Freer is coming off wins against Agua Dulce, Ben Bolt and Premont.

The Buckaroos continue district play Friday against La Villa.

In other girls action, the Alice girls evened up their District 31-4A record at 1-1 with a 57-42 win against Zapata.

Jacqlyn Villarreal led the Lady Coyotes with 18 points.

ALICE 57, ZAPATA 42

Alice — J. Villarreal 18, M. Valdez 17, A. Nunez 10, M. Perez 6, Ai. Flores 4, S. Chapa 1, An. Flores 1.

Zapata — K. Villarreal 14, M. Salinas 8, D.Salinas 6, M. Garcia 4, A. Delgado 4, E.Martinez 3, S.Rodriguez 2, E.Delgado 1.

3-pointers — Alice, J. Villarreal 2, M.Valdez 1; Zapata — M.Salinas 1, E.Martinez 1.

Records — Alice 4-11, 1-1; Zapata 0-8, 0-1.

Alice boys open district play

The Alice boys' basketball team opens District 31-4A play Tuesday against Kingsville.

The Coyotes (3-11) will continue league action Friday against Calallen.

Alice is coming off a 58-32 non-district win against George West.

Alice soccer comes up short against Ray

The Alice boys' soccer team fell to Ray 3-0 in non-district play. Alice goalkeeper Tiger Ortiz finished with eight saves –– including a penalty kick save.

Yahir Villanueva, Layton Carpenter and Jose Rodriguez provided the scoring for the Texans.

The Coyotes continue non-district play Tuesday against Laredo LBJ before tournament play on Friday.

The Lady Coyotes also play Laredo LBJ on Tuesday and Beeville on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

AREA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

GIRLS

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

DISTRIT 31-4A

Calallen at Alice, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

George West at Orange Grove, 5

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Santa Maria, 6:15 p.m.

BOYS

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Santa Gertrudis at San Diego, 5

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at George West, 7:30

AREA BASKETBALL STANDINGS

BOYS

GIRLS

AREA SOCCER

BOYS

NON-DISTRICT

RAY 3, ALICE 0

Goals — Ray, Yahir Villanueva, Layton Carpenter, Jose Rodriguez.

Saves — Alice, Tiger Ortiz 8.