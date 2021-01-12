AHS cheer competing in UIL Spirit State Championship

Pete Garcia

The Alice High School cheer squad is competing in University Interscholastic League competition for the first team this week.

The group sees it as an opportunity to compete against the best high school cheer programs in Texas and to show that it belongs in that elite company.

The UIL Spirit State Championships begin Wednesday. The statewide competition is at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth. Alice is competing in a field in 79 teams in Class 4A Friday.

The squad is competing in a game-day format, which means each group has one shot on the competition floor to showcase its best crowd-leading material in Band Chant, Crowd Leading and Fight Song Routines. The top 20 teams advance to the finals of the competition.

That’s where Alice High School cheer sponsors Jessica Cantu and Marissa Acosta are hoping the Alice squad can reach.

“We’re going to compete in the 4A division and there are 79 total teams in the 4A division, so it’s going to be really competitive at the state level,” Alice cheer sponsor Marissa Acosta. “The goal is to get to the top 20. The top 20 is final, so if we make it into the finals it’s really a big deal. It’s going to be really competitive, but we feel really prepared going into it. We’re really excited to show what we have and get into the finals.”

The UIL Spirit State Championship is now in its sixth season, however, this is the first time Alice competes in the UIL cheer.

The Alice High School cheer squad includes:

Seniors: Kaitlyn Trafton (Captain), Alanus Garcia, Mia Longoria, Kristina Abrigo.

Juniors: Bria Escobar (Co-Captain), Jalyssa Guzman, Mia Cardona, Andrea Rivera, Jonathan Escalona (Mascot).

Sophomores: Kendall Leal, Leiya Vasquez, Ariana Delgado, Chloe Gomez, Leah Rios.

Freshmen: Dana Solis, Kristen Neal, Cameron Timmons, Jade Benavidez, Lexi Hernandez (alternate).

The NFHS Network is providing live webcasts of the competition. It can be viewed live online with a subscription on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit. Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android Devices.