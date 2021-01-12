Alice Police Blotter

Burglary of a building

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Officer Celeena Rodriguez was dispatched to a business near Alto and South Reynolds for a possible burglary. When the officer arrived she made contact with Mathew Munoz inside the building. Munoz told the officer someone had entered the building and he was looking for them. Through the course of the investigation, Munoz was arrested. He was taken to the JWC jail and charged with burglary of a building.

Man hangs off ceiling

Juan Balboa III was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 6 after police were dispatched to a business on the 100 block of North Johnson Street. Balboa refused to leave the business and at one point climbed on the bar to hang off the ceiling. When police arrived Balboa was placed in handcuffs and eventually arrested. He had a syringe and a bag of heroin. Balboa was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and city warrants.

Juvenile detained; one woman arrested

A traffic stop near the intersection of South Texas Boulevard and Pierce Street Monday, Jan. 4 led to the detention of a juvenile and the arrest of Leah Danielle Martinez. Officer Zachary Jaramillo made contact with the driver of the vehicle and three passengers. Officer Jaramillo detected an odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle. In the vehicle officers located marijuana in a glass container. When officers attempted to detain the male juvenile he hit the officer's handcuffs and ran from the scene. Officers were able to apprehend the juvenile. Martinez took ownership of the narcotics and was booked into the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of marijuana.

COVID-19 positive or not?

Matthew Carrillo was arrested for possession of marijuana at a business on Houston Street Saturday, Jan. 2. Officers were called to the parking lot for a possible theft and made contact with Carrillo. In the course of the investigation, officers observed a baggie of marijuana in carrillo's vehicle in plain view. At the JWC jail Carrillo claimed that he had the coronavirus (COVID-19). The jail refused to take custody until proven that Carrillo did not have COVID-19. Carrillo was not booked into the county jail, instead his arrest was filed at large.

Parking lot arrests

Police were called to a business on the 1100 block of East Main Street Saturday, Jan 2 for suspicious people doing drugs in the parking lot. When police arrived they made contact with Arturo DeLeon. They observed a female passenger, Amber Reed, passed out in the passenger side of the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, DeLeon began to remove items from his pocket including a bag of cocaine. Officers arrested DeLeon who began to resist arrest and transport. DeLeon threatened to kill himself at the jail. At the jail, he was tased and placed in the containment chair as he continued to resist.

Back at the parking lot, officers attempted to wake up Reed, but were unsuccessful until they sprayed her with Narcan Nasal Spray. Reed removed a bag of marijuana from her pocket and claimed that DeLeon had told her to hold it. She was checked by EMS and taken to the jail. Reed told the officers that she was pregnant. The jail did not accept her due to her pregnancy. Officers charged Reed with possession of marijuana. She was released but police filed an at large arrest.

Disturbance leads to arrest

A disturbance call on the 1000 block of Pasadena led to the arrest of Amilia Villarreal Saturday, Jan. 2. When police arrived they made contact with the homeowner who said Villarreal was under the influence of meth and had started a fight with everyone inside the home. Villarreal told officers that she had thrown a bag of meth on the bed and couldn't find it. Officers seized the meth and arrested Villarreal. Villarreal was taken to the JWC jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

