Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to host “Walk Across Texas New Year Challenge” for Three Counties

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is set to host the “Walk Across Texas Tri-County New Year Challenge” for residents of Bee, Jim Wells, and Live Oak Counties.

“Walk Across Texas” challenges participants to walk the 833 miles across the state of Texas as a team of eight members. In this edition of Walk Across Texas, residents of Bee, Jim Wells, and Live Oak Counties will challenge each other to see who can walk the most miles. Other forms of physical activity are also encouraged. Twenty minutes of any moderate activity equate to one mile walked.

For Barbie Wymore and Rogelio Mercado, Jim Wells County Extension Agents, the simplicity of walking provides several benefits. “The best exercise is one that you will keep doing for the rest of your life; and the best part of walking is how accessible it is; you can go for a short walk any time, even two or three times a day”, said Wymore.

As with many things, the need for social distancing requires some alteration to this year’s “Walk Across Texas”. A virtual kick-off will be held on Facebook on January 14th to assist participants sign up and get started. Sign-up will be on the agency’s Howdy Health portal at howdyhealth.org, and require the league code for the Tri-County Challenge. Participants are encourgaged to “like” county Agrilife Extension Facebook pages, and the “Maintain No Gain- Healthy South Texas” Facebook page for the league code and updates. The official start of the “Tri-County New Year Challenge” is January 18th.

Contact: Barbie Wymore or Elaine Montemayor-Gonzalez Email: b-wymore@tamu.edu or Elaine.Montemayor-Gonzalez@ag.tamu.edu