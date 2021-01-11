Teen of the Week: Patel

submitted

Name: Khushi Patel

Parents: Teena and Andy Patel

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to attend Baylor University where I will major in Biology and will eventually receive my bachelors of science. From there I plan to attend medical school to pursue my career in becoming a general physician.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

2020- 2021 National Honor Society Vice President and 2019-2020 HOSA Vice President.

Accomplishments/Honors:

Officer positions in numerous clubs, 2019 - 2020 Tafe State Qualifier and I'm also an all A student!

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I've ever received was definitely from my mom. She told me "Make sure to always chase your dreams and never look back."

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself as a first year med student.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world I would change inequality. Even though this is supposed to be a world filled with freedom it is severely lacking in it. Everyone deserves to be treated the same regardless of certain characteristics or beliefs.

If you could invite three people (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I I could invite three people to dinner it would definitely be Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley. I would choose these three individuals because The vampire Diaries is my favorite show of all time.

Favorites:

Food: Pizza

Pizza Book: The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby Movie: Clueless

Clueless Town in Texas: ALICE!

ALICE! Vacation Spot: California

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.