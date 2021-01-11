Teen of the Week: Perez-Saenz

submitted

Name: Jacquelyn D. Perez-Saenz

Parent(s): Maricela Perez

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to go to college, I am still undecided in my major.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

I am vice president of coyote theater, historian of National Honor Society (NHS), and two year squad leader for the colorguard.

Accomplishments/Honors:

I am 2020 Miss Alice, and a Presidential Honor Thespian.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best I was given to my be my mom. She told me to take a chance you never know what might happen. I was in the fifth grade when she gave this advice and I have lived by it ever since.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself still reaching for the stars while keeping my feet on the ground and fighting for what I believe in.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would change how the world strives to burn down things that are different out of fear, because some of the brightest people were told they were weird or never going to make it yet they could’ve done so much more if they were not put down from the start.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

David Bowie, Audrey Hepburn, and Leonardo da Vinci, because they are inspiring, influential, and would just be amazing to have in a room together.

Ramen noodles

Book: The Harry Potter series

Movie: Labyrinth

Town in Texas: Alice

Vacation Spot: San Antonio

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.