Alice Municipal Court docket call set via Zoom

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 12 starting at 8: 30 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Instructions on how to attend the virtual court along with the Zoom meeting ID were mailed two weeks ago to those listed on this docket.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Kristina Marie Abrigo for backing without safety.

Joe Aguila for no driver's license.

Amy Morales Alaniz for failure to yield row to a vehicle at intersection.

Victor Alvarez for driving while license invalid or suspended, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Veronica Anguiano for failure to yield row turning left.

Sarah Elisabeth Ash for expired operator;s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Arnold Balboa for driving while license invalid or suspended.

Arnold Steve Bonilla for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Steven Garcia Jr. for open container and failure to appear.

Edward Daniel Herrera for expired registration and violate promise to appear.

Wayne Benoit

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Brittany Michel Baker for failure to control speed.

Michael Barrientes for expired operator's license.

Noe Barrientos for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Domingo Benavides Jr. for failure to display driver's license.

Paco Rene Bernal for no driver's license.

Gabriel Cantu for running a red light, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Jesus Farias Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, running a red light and expired registration.

Laryssa Chapa

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Robert Chavera for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alexis Crystal Compian for driving while license invalid.

Jessica Escobdo for failure to control speed.

Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft.

Carlos Alberto Flores for driving while license invalid.

Kevin Tomas Gaitan Jr. for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Joe Gamez for no driver's license.

Christina Ann Garcia for no driver's license.

Jessica Michelle Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to yield row from private property.

Sarita Thaili Garcia for failure to control speed.

Amador Garza Jr. for no driver's license (third offense)

Damian Xavier Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Manuel Cuellar Garza Jr. for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Katrina Casey Gaza for no seat belt - driver and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

John Andrew Garza for public intoxication and criminal mischief.

Ricardo Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Dorothy Ann Gonzalez for public intoxication.

Noe Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Norma Perez Gonzalez for failure to control speed.

Ercilia Suarez Gutierrez for turned left/right too wide.

Adrian lee Herrera for failure to control speed.

Marisela Gonzalez

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Rogelio Hernandez III for expired registration.

Arnoldo Hinojosa Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Christian Amber Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver.

Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for two counts of no driver's license, defective stop lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration.

Joe Hinojosa for speeding.

Luis Marquez

Brenda Meyer

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Jennifer Marie Hughes for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Manuel Arturo Jimenez Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Victor Amador Lasos for defective tail lamps.

Fernando Fiddie Lopez Jr. for no driver's license.

Patricia Ann Lopez for no driver's license.

Alexander M. Lugo for driving while license invalid.

Celia Dennise Madrigal for driving while license invalid and running a stop sign.

Richard Olguin for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Aria Ciel Pena for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to report change of address.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

James Adam Martinez Jr. for failure to yield at a yield intersection.

Julian Martinez III for removed original equipment exhaust emission system and expired registration.

Natividad Perez for no seat belt - driver, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jose Luis Ramon for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.

Daniel Rodriguez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Eric Lee Zamora for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Amanda Alaniz

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Paul Eugene is unlawful open burning.

John Anthony Molina for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ricardo Molina Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no motorcycle endorsement.

Mathew Aaron Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Michelle Ochoa for expired operator's license.

Rudolfo Perales for theft.

Belinda Guerrero Perez for turned left/right too wide.

Angel Xavier Salinas for defective stop lamp and no driver's license.

Roberto servantes for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violate promise to appear, and failure to appear.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Bryana Nicole Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Catherine Elizabeth Perez for failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Chris Perez for parked with wheels over 18 inches from curb or edge or road.

Victoria Pinon for speeding.

Ponciano Ramos for expired operator's license.

Ryan Nicolas Ramos for minor in possession of alcohol.

Leandro Rea III for DOC obscene language.

Patrick Ryan Riojas for city ordinance - noise, and expired operator's license.

Martin Carl Rivera Jr. for expired registration.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Marivel Rodriguez Robles for driving while license invalid.

Cynthia Joanna Rodriguez for non-guardian permitted unlicensed driver to drive.

Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delicia Rubio for turned when unsafe.

Noel Saenz for assault.

Arnulfo Saldivar for running a stop sign.

Madeline RIvera Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jose Gabriel Trevino for assault and no driver's license.

Anthony Varela for running a red light.

Cenaida Montoya

Luis Villalovos

Docket call at 3:45 p.m.

Andrew Sanchez

Joel Sanchez

Dora Sendejo

Jennifer Ramirez

Jacobo Silva

Jesse Soza

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.