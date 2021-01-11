Congressman Vela demanding President Trump to cancel his visit to RGV

Alice Echo News Journal

Washington, DC – Congressman Filemon Vela (TX-34) issued a statement demanding President Trump cancel his unnecessary and unwarranted trip to the Rio Grande Valley (RGV).

“Tomorrow, President Trump, who orchestrated last week’s treasonous riots on the U.S. Capitol, is scheduled to fly to the Rio Grande Valley,” said Congressman Vela. “With a nation in crisis in the wake of a mob attack on the nation’s capital and reeling from an uncontrollable pandemic, President Trump is employing precious government resources to highlight his atrocious border wall. The President should cancel this trip and focus on bringing harmony to this country in his waning days."

"If the President insists on pursuing this wasteful trip, he should not show up empty handed. He should bring hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses and the military personnel necessary to help inoculate the residents of South Texas."

“The botched vaccine rollout will only prolong the economic hardship and unnecessary death that this pandemic has wrought. The wall has cost taxpayers billions of dollars and does absolutely nothing to secure the safety of our residents. It’s time he do the right thing and help our citizens receive the vaccinations they need to combat increasing hospitalizations and rising death tolls. Really, President Trump should just stay in Washington, D.C. for his imminent impeachment.”