Bridging Families

A typical teenager spends time with friends, listening to music, watching or playing sports and spending time with their family. However, some teenagers are missing a family that they can call their own.

This week, we feature 17-year-old Hailie. Hallie is looking for a family that she can build memories with.

Hailie, who has been described as an observant, sweet, reserved teenage, who, once she gets to know you, will open up and you will meet the “chill, and easygoing” side of her personality.

And a part of that easy going personality loves to hang out listening to music or playing volleyball. And when not on the volleyball court, she enjoys going shopping, or out to eat, with hamburgers and pizza topping the list. When indoors with others, she likes to take part in board games or talking on the phone. When she is by herself you can find her with a book in her hands, as she is a big fan of reading…. and speaking of being a fan … the Dallas Cowboys is her team!

Hailie is looking towards her future and knows she would like to go to college to study criminal justice, as she would like to be a police officer or an attorney.

However her biggest dream is to become part of a forever family who will help her to explore all the world has to offer. She is seeking a family who can provide her with love, attention, encouragement, and guidance, to help her reach her full potential in her educational goals and life. She desires a family who includes a loving mother & father and she is also open to siblings. Hailie enjoys having pets around her and would someday like a dog or cat of her own.

If you think you could be a forever family for Hailie or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

